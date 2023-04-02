Uttarakhand: 22 Injured After Bus Falls Into Ditch On Mussoorie-Dehradun Road

New Delhi: A tragic bus accident on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road left at least 22 people injured on Sunday (April 2). Although the passengers were rescued with the assistance of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The reason behind the accident is not yet clear, and more information is expected. Three people are in critical condition after being rescued from a 70-meter-deep ravine and taken to a hospital. According to the authorities, the bus brakes failed, leading to the incident.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sorrow and urged officials to ensure that the injured receive adequate medical attention.

देहरादून-मसूरी हाइवे पर बस के खाई में गिरने का समाचार अत्यंत दु:खद है।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान एवं घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। सम्बंधित अधिकारियों को घायलों के बेहतर उपचार हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है ।



ॐ शान्ति: — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) April 2, 2023

26 people were rescued from a gorge on the Mussoorie-Dehradun highway by Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel when a state transport bus rolled down 150 ft after losing control near JP bend. All the rescued were shifted to hospitals: ITBP pic.twitter.com/lb265FfCLz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2023

#UPDATE | Uttarakhand: Two girls dead in a bus accident on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. Treatment of all the other injured is going on in the hospital: Mussoorie police — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2023

Visuals of the rescue operation were shared by the news agency ANI on social media.