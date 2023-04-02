topStoriesenglish2590521
Uttarakhand: 22 Injured After Bus Falls Into Ditch On Mussoorie-Dehradun Road

Around 22 people were injured after a bus fell into a gorge on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road on Sunday (April 2).

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 04:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A tragic bus accident on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road left at least 22 people injured on Sunday (April 2). Although the passengers were rescued with the assistance of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The reason behind the accident is not yet clear, and more information is expected. Three people are in critical condition after being rescued from a 70-meter-deep ravine and taken to a hospital. According to the authorities, the bus brakes failed, leading to the incident.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed sorrow and urged officials to ensure that the injured receive adequate medical attention.

Visuals of the rescue operation were shared by the news agency ANI on social media.

