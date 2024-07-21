Advertisement
Uttarakhand: 3 Dead, 8 Injured In Landslide On Kedarnath Trekking Route

The SDRF team arrived at the scene equipped with necessary rescue gear and commenced rescue operations.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2024, 03:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The shocking incident unfolded when three people died and eight were injured in a landslide that occurred near the Chidwasa region of Rudraprayad district of Uttarakhand on Sunday. The incident took place this morning on the Kedarnath Yatra route as pilgrims were walking from Gaurikund to Kedarnath Dham.

Following the incident, the District Control Room in Rudraprayag informed the State Disaster Response Force team that some people had been trapped under debris after the landslide in that region on the Kedarnath Yatra route.

After receiving the information, the SDRF team arrived at the scene equipped with necessary rescue gear and commenced rescue operations.

SDRF evacuated eight injured people and transported them to the hospital. Three people succumbed to their injuries at the scene, and the SDRF handed over their bodies to the district police.

 

 

Reacting to the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to microblogging site X to express his grief and his condolences to the family of the deceased.

"The news of some pilgrims getting injured due to debris and heavy stones falling from the hill near the Kedarnath Yatra route is very sad. Relief and rescue work is going on at the site of the accident, I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard. I have given instructions to provide better treatment to the people injured in the accident immediately. May God grant the departed souls a place in His feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow," Dhami said. 

