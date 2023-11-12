Uttarakhand: 36 Workers Trapped As Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: A construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi of Uttarakhand and around 36 labourers are said to be trapped inside. Relief and rescue operations are underway to safely evacuate the workers from the tunnel. JCB machines are being used to remove debris and open the tunnel. The collapse occurred late at night, resulting in the labourers being stuck inside. The incident took place on the Yamunotri National Highway.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with the officials. According to Uttarkashi Superintendant of Police, Arpan Yaduvanshi, a portion of the under-construction tunnel connecting Silkyara to Dandalgaon collapsed on Saturday night. A part of the tunnel broke about 200 meters ahead of the starting point on the Silkyara side of Brahmakhal-Polgaon. A team from the State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) and police have also been deployed. District Magistrate and Superintendents of Police of Uttarkashi district are present on the spot.

As of now, there is no information about any casualties. However, the lives of the labourers trapped inside the tunnel are in jeopardy, and every effort is being made to save them. Oxygen cylinders have been provided to the labourers to ensure they can breathe without difficulty.

It's worth noting that just six days ago, on November 6, another incident occurred in Uttarakhand. A fire broke out in a tunnel of the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag railway line project. At that time, 40 people were working at the site. Fortunately, everyone was immediately evacuated from the tunnel safely.