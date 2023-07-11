Uttarakhand: 4 Dead, 10 Injured Due To Falling Debris On Gangotri National Highway Near Gangnani

Uttarkashi: Four persons died and 10 people got injured due to falling debris on Gangotri National Highway near Gangnani in Uttarakhand, said the police on Tuesday. "Four people have died due to falling debris. 10 passengers who were injured have been admitted to CSC Bhatwadi for treatment", the police said. The police further informed that SDM Bhatwadi and disaster management team are present at the spot. The rescue operation is underway, they added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the state administration is on full alert mode in view of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) heavy rainfall alert in the region.

Talking about the precautionary arrangement made in the state, CM Dhami said, "Every year during monsoon time here, we have to face natural calamities. There are landslides due to excessive precipitation, and the water level of the rivers increases. We are in full alert mode. All district administration officials and those in our disaster management are doing their work. All of them have been asked to stay in alert mode to face any situation. Our other organizations are also working on this. NDRF, Army, and our PWD department are all ready to face any situation and we are constantly in touch with the people to help them in any situation."

In the midst of the ongoing heavy rains across the state, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also took stock of the current situation across the state by conducting a surprise inspection at the Disaster Control Room located in the Secretariat, Dehradun.Notably, the Meteorological Department has issued Orange Alert for most Uttarakhand state districts for today and tomorrow.