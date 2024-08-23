Advertisement
Uttarakhand: 4 Killed After Trapped Under Debris In Rudraprayag

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 08:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The disheartening incident took place near Phanta helipad in Uttarakhand's Rudrapyarag, where four individuals were found dead after being trapped in debris by the rescue teams, officials said adding that all of them were Nepali nationals. 

The officials informed us that all bodies are being brought to Rudraprayag by the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) team.

Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar informed that 4 people were trapped in the debris near Khat Gadera near Phanta helipad at 1:20 am.

 

 

"As soon as the information was received, the rescue team was sent to the spot for relief and rescue work. The evacuation is underway," he added. 

"People buried under the debris have been taken out by the rescue team, who were found dead. All the people are from Nepal, including Tul Bahadur, Purna Nepali, Kishna Parihar and Deepak Bura," the official further added, ANI reported.

