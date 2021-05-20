Uttarakhand allows ration shops, grocery stores to open for 5 hours from May 21

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday (May 20) issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines regulating the timings for the functioning of all shops for Public Distribution System, including ration shops, grocery stores and general stores, with effect from May 21. The fresh restrictions will remain imposed until further orders.

As per the latest notification issued by the government, grocery and ration shops in the state will remain open from 7:00 am to 12 noon. Earlier, shops in the state were restricted to stay open till 10:00 am in the morning.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government on May 19 stated that the COVID-19 positivity rate has come down from 23 per cent to 18 per cent in Uttarakhand and the testing rate at present is double the national average. In the last 24 hours, more than 7,000 people have recovered from COVID-19, while 4,800 new cases have been detected, state Health Secretary Amit Negi said at a joint press conference with police and SDRF officials.

