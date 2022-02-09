हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttarakhand poll

Uttarakhand Assembly poll: Union minister Nitin Gadkari releases BJP’s manifesto ‘Vision Document 2022’

Named "Vision Document 2022", the BJP's poll manifesto puts renewed emphasis on infrastructure development, tourism, stopping migration, employment generation, empowerment of women, farmers, horticulture and dairy development in Uttarakhand. 

Uttarakhand Assembly poll: Union minister Nitin Gadkari releases BJP’s manifesto ‘Vision Document 2022’
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari

Dehradun: Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday released BJP's manifesto here ahead of the assembly polls in Uttarakhand laying a roadmap for its development over the next five years as a model state.

Named "Vision Document, 2022", the party's poll manifesto puts renewed emphasis on infrastructure development, tourism, stopping migration, employment generation, empowerment of women, farmers, horticulture and dairy development.

"There are three important pillars of the manifesto - ethics, economy, ecology and environment," Gadkari said after releasing it.

State BJP president Madan Kaushik, manifesto committee president Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union minister and party's election in-charge Pralhad Joshi and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal were present on the dais along with Gadkari when the manifesto was released.

