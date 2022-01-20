Uttarakhand Assembly polls: BJP announces names of 59 candidates, CM Dhami to contest from Khatima

New Delhi: With Assembly elections around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday (January 20) released the first list of 59 candidates for a 70-member House in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest the polls from his current constituency Khatima, while state BJP president Madan Kaushik has retained his Haridwar seat.

Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat will also contest the Assembly polls from Chaubattakhal and Srinagar respectively. The first list has six women nominees: Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Chandra Pant (Pithoragarh), Sarita Arya (Nainital), Renu Bisht (Yamkeshwar), Kunwarrani Devyani (Khanapur) and Savita Kapoor (Dehradun Cantt).

BJP announces names of candidates for 59 out of the total 70 seats. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest from Khatima pic.twitter.com/tkhcuIclwj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2022

Saurabh Bahuguna, son of former CM Vijay Bahuguna, has been nominated from Sitarganj, Bansidhar Bhagat from Kaladhungi, Swami Yatishwaranand from Haridwar Rural, Pradeep Batra from Roorkee, Ganesh Joshi from Mussoorie and Bishan Singh Chufal from Didihat.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi said that fifteen candidates are Brahmins and three from the trading community. The saffron party has dropped around 10 sitting MLAs.

Joshi said the BJP will go into polls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Uttarakhand along with the work of its state government.

The candidates' list for the remaining 11 seats of the Uttarakhand Assembly seats will be announced later. BJP had won 57 out of 70 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Voting will be held in one phase for the Uttarakhand Assembly on February 14 and the results will be announced on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

