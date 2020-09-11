Uttarakhand BJP MLA Mahesh Negi booked for rape; victim claims being pressured for 'settlement'

DEHRADUN: The Dehradun Police have booked BJP MLA from Dwarahat Mahesh Negi for rape weeks after a woman accused him of the crime in a police complaint. A police investigation has been launched into the matter.

Arun Mohan, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Dehradun, said that anyone can file a re-statement in the case. He said that police will conduct polygraphy if there is a contradiction in the statement.

Meanwhile, an audio clip of the victim and an Investigation Officer (IO) in the case. The victim had written to SSP Dehradun Arun Mohan alleging that Sub-Inspector Neema Rawat had forced her to settle the matter with the MLA. According to ANI, the she requested that the case be investigated by some other officer.

An FIR was registered against the legislator at the Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun on Saturday under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code in compliance with the orders of a local court. The legislator’s wife Rita Negi has also been booked for criminal intimidation.

On the other hand, Mahesh Negi's wife Rita lodged an FIR against the victim at Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun accusing her of blackmailing her husband, demanding Rs 5 crore and threatening to implicate him in a false rape case. Later, the victim shared a video clip on social media where she accused the legislator of sexual abuse and also fathering a child. She also demanded that a DNA test be conducted if the law enforcing agencies doubted the veracity of her charge.

On September 4, the Nainital High Court stayed the arrest of the victim, on the FIR registered by Rita. The victim had filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash the FIR lodged against and to stay her arrest based on the MLA's wife complaint.