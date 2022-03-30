Uttarakhand cabinet portfolio allocation: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami gets 23 departments

Dehradun: Nearly a week after being sworn in, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami have been allotted the charge of various departments. Dhami will oversee as many as 23 portfolios, including home and mining, in his second term as chief minister in the state.

An announcement about assigning the portfolios was made on Tuesday night. Chief Minister Dhami has kept the charge of over two dozen departments to himself. These include home, industrial development (mining), justice, labour, excise, environment conservation and climate change, disaster management and rehabilitation and civil aviation.

Uttarakhand portfolio allocation: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to oversee 23 portfolios including Home, Excise, Mining and Civil Aviation. pic.twitter.com/BGJTo8NPvW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2022

As for the other Ministers of the Uttarakhand Cabinet, Premchand Aggarwal has been allotted the Finance Ministry, while Satpal Maharaj got the Public Works Department (PWD). The Education Ministry in the state will be headed by Dhan Singh Rawat, and Ganesh Joshi would be overseeing Agriculture.

Chandan Ram Das, a first-time minister, has got the charge of social welfare, minority welfare, road transport, and micro, small and medium enterprises department. Another new face in Dhami's cabinet is Saurabh Bahuguna. He has been made minister of animal husbandry, milk development and fisheries, sugarcane development and sugar industry, protocol, skill development and employment.

Other than 23 portfolios to Dhami, Cabinet Ministers Subodh Uniyal and Rekha Arya were allotted four departments each. Yesterday, Dhami said that the state government is committed to making Uttarakhand the number one state in the country by 2025.

An official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that for the financial year 2022-23, there will be a need for withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of the state, and according to the provisions in Article 206 of the Constitution, a four-month vote on the account has been presented in the House. He said that the state government is committed to fulfilling the promises and resolutions made to the people of the state by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with the agenda mentioned in the Governor`s address.

