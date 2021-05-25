Uttarakhand class 12 board exams likely to be conducted in June, check details here

Dehradun: The second wave of coronavirus has changed the way we live our lives, every realm of our society has been affected by it. In a recent development, the Ministry of Education is also considering to conduct Uttarakhand Board Examination on an alternate arrangement. The board examination for class 12 can be conducted by June.

The Union Education Ministry sought suggestions from all the Education Ministers of the state. Our correspondent Rahul Mishra spoke to Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey.

"We talked to our officials about the same, when the CBSE board's examinations will be conducted, there will be rains in addition to the corona pandemic, which will create a difficult situation for all of us. The schools in the mountain region will face extra trouble, schools in the plain will not be facing any such difficulty. Therefore it becomes necessary for us to know how many schools are there in the mountain district and how many students are there, if the CBSE decides to take the exam in the rainy time, it will be a problem for the children of the mountain." Arvind Pandey said.

He further added by saying that, "As far as the examination of the Uttarakhand board is concerned, we have instructed our secretary that the secretary of the board and his team should discuss whether to conduct the examination there under an alternative arrangement or any other arrangement can be made. We will decide on how to conduct the exam."

At present 1385 centres have been set up for the examination. 500 examination centres will have to be increased further for social distancing to be followed.

