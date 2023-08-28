trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2654641
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Dhami Likely To Expand Cabinet After Bageshwar Bypoll

BJP is stepping up its electoral preparations in the hill state in view of Lok Sabha polls next year. 

Last Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 02:07 PM IST|Source: ANI
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is likely to expand his council of ministers after by-election to the Bageshwar assembly seat on September 5. BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt told ANI that the Chief Minister had a separate meeting with JP Nadda after a meeting of the state’s core committee on Sunday in Haridwar.

The two leaders are understood to have discussed cabinet expansion and the distribution of various responsibilities in the state. Four more ministers can be inducted in the BJP government in the state.

The BJP is stepping up its electoral preparations in the hill state in view of Lok Sabha polls next year. The bypoll in Bageshwar has been necessitated due to the death of Chandan Ram Das, who was Transport and Social Welfare minister in the Dhami government.   

