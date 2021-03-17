हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat stirs controversy, says women wearing ripped jeans set bad example

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat courted controversy when he commented on women who wear ripped jeans and claimed that he feels such women do not provide the right environment at home for children.

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat stirs controversy, says women wearing ripped jeans set bad example
File photo

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat courted controversy when he commented on women who wear ripped jeans and claimed that he feels such women do not provide the right environment at home for children.

The remarks were made by Rawat at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun on Tuesday.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, he is heard voicing his concerns about the example such a woman was setting for society.

"Kaynchi se sanskaar (culture by scissors) - showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids - these are the values being given now... If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to society, to our kids?" said the Chief Minister.

Watch video here: 

Rawat was recounting a conversation he had with a woman on an airplane, who was travelling with two her children. “She was sitting next to me so I spoke to her,” Rawat said, addinf, “She was wearing gum boots and her jeans were torn at the knees.”

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tirath Singh RawatUttarakhand
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi urges states to monitor COVID-19 vaccine wastage

Must Watch

PT8M17S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day