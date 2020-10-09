हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat launches Saur Swarojgar Yojana to generate self-employment for youth, migrants

The Yojana Saur Swarojgar Yojana aims at creating self-employment for nearly 10,000 youths, migrants in the state who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday (October 8, 2020) launched Mukhya Mantri Saur Swarojgar Yojana. The Yojana aims at creating self-employment for nearly 10,000 youths in the state.

Speaking to media during the launch event, Rawat said, ''The beneficiaries will be allocated solar plants of 25 kilowatts each. 10,000 people will get self-employment under this scheme."

The targeted beneficiaries, including the youth and migrants who have returned home after leaving their jobs in various parts of the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rawat added, ''The yojana will not only provide them employment but also promote production of green energy.''

Giving me details about the solar plants, Uttrakhand's Power Secretary Radhika Jha said, ''A total of 1.5-2 nalis (land measurement unit) of land and Rs 10 lakh at the rate of Rs 40,000 per unit are required to set up each of these plants, which will generate 38,000 units of electricity per annum and will be bought by Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd for 25 years.''

She added that cooperative banks will grant loans at an interest rate of eight per cent per year for 15 years to set up the solar plants on private land or on land taken on lease.

Meanwhile, highlighting the important role of banks in the scheme, Rawat asked the district magistrates to coordinate constantly with the banks to ensure that the beneficiaries get loans easily for setting up the solar plants.

(With PTI inputs)

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh RawatSaur Swarojgar YojanaSolar plant
