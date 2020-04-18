हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Uttarakhand colleges, universities advised to start online classes amid COVID-19 lockdown

The timetable can be shared with the students through SMS or WhatsApp messages by the principals and professors concerned, read the government's order.

Uttarakhand colleges, universities advised to start online classes amid COVID-19 lockdown
Representational Image

Dehradun: All government and private education institutions in Uttarakhand have been asked to start regular online classes from April 21 to ensure the students' studies are not affected amid the nation-wide coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

A government order dated April 17 (Friday) said the closure of schools and educational institutions to stop the spread of COVID-19 is badly affecting the studies of college students. Therefore, all government and private colleges, state-based universities and their constituent colleges should start conducting regular online classes according to a timetable from April 21, the order said.

The online classes can be conducted using Skype, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, etc and the sessions should also be recorded, it stated.

The timetable can be shared with the students through SMS or WhatsApp messages by the principals and professors concerned.

Notes and other materials can be shared with the students by uploading them on WhatsApp, e-mail, the website of the institution, Youtube, etc.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaOnline classesUttarakhand
Next
Story

Rajnath Singh chairs Group of Ministers meet on coronavirus situation; Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, others attend
Corona Meter
  • 14378Confirmed
  • 1992Discharged
  • 480Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M33S

Police officers' world remained confined to the streets & police station amid Corona havoc