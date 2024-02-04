Uttarakhand: Dhami Cabinet To Discuss UCC Draft Shortly; Bill Likely To Be Tabled In Assembly On Feb 6

The Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet in Uttarakhand will take up the Uniform Civil Court draft for discussion shortly. The cabinet is likely to approve the draft and then it will be taken up in the assembly to form a bill. According to reports, the Cabinet meeting will be held this evening. The UCC drafting committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, has already submitted the draft to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday.

During a vital Cabinet meeting likely to be chaired by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami at the State Secretariat this evening, the draft report for the Uniform Civil Code is likely to receive approval. Following this, the government is set to introduce the UCC Bill in the Assembly on February 6. The Uniform Civil Code aims to establish consistent civil laws for all communities in the state.

Once implemented, Uttarakhand will become the first Indian state after independence to adopt the UCC. Following its liberation in 1961, Goa, which had a population of just six lakh at that time, chose to keep the Portuguese Civil Code. This decision made it the only state with a uniform civil code applicable to all religions.

The UCC will provide a legal framework for uniform marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance laws for all citizens, irrespective of their religion. The passage of the UCC Bill will mark the fulfilment of a major promise made by the BJP to the people of the state in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already said on various platforms that the Uniform Civil Code will be implement across India after legal consideration.