Indira Hridayesh

Uttarakhand Congress leader Indira Hridayesh dies in Delhi

Indira Hridayesh was the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Uttarakhand Assembly and died due to a heart attack.

Uttarakhand Congress leader Indira Hridayesh dies in Delhi
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Indira Hridayesh, a senior Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Uttarakhand Assembly, died on Sunday (June 13, 2021).

She passed away aged 80 at the Uttarakhand Sadan in the national capital.

"She was here for a meeting and passed away after suffering a heart attack," said the party's state in-charge Devender Yadav. 

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat condoled the demise and posted condolences on his official Twitter account.

Earlier on Saturday, she had also attended a meeting to decide on preparations for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year. She took part in a meeting alongside Devendra Yadav, Uttarakhand Congress President Pritam Singh and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

Indira HridayeshUttarakhand assemblyCongress
