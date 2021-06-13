Uttarakhand Congress leader Indira Hridayesh dies in Delhi

New Delhi: Indira Hridayesh, a senior Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Uttarakhand Assembly, died on Sunday (June 13, 2021).

She passed away aged 80 at the Uttarakhand Sadan in the national capital.

उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस विधायक दल की नेता डॉ. इंदिरा हृदयेश जी के निधन की खबर स्तब्ध कर देने वाली है। समस्त कांग्रेस परिवार की संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और चाहने वालों के साथ है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/6ffRc17aia — Congress (@INCIndia) June 13, 2021

"She was here for a meeting and passed away after suffering a heart attack," said the party's state in-charge Devender Yadav.

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat condoled the demise and posted condolences on his official Twitter account.

स्वo इंदिरा हृदयेश जी से मेरा परिचय दशकों पुराना रहा है। उनसे सदा मुझे बड़ी बहन जैसी आत्मीयता मिली। विधानसभा में जनहित के मुद्दे उठाने में वे सदा अग्रणी रहती थीं। मैं इस कठिन समय में उनके परिजनों व समर्थकों के प्रति अपनी सांत्वना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ॐ शांति — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) June 13, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, she had also attended a meeting to decide on preparations for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year. She took part in a meeting alongside Devendra Yadav, Uttarakhand Congress President Pritam Singh and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

