Uttarakhand, Dehradun COVID update: Curfew extended for 8 days in state, check new guidelines

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Monday (August 16) announced that the COVID-19 curfew will remain in force in the state from August 17 at 6 am to August 24 at 6 am to check the spread of coronavirus. The state government said that the COVID-19 vaccination exercise will continue during the curfew.

"The COVID curfew will remain in force in the state from 6 am of August 17 to August 24, 6 am," said the order.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state did not announce any relaxations in the state despite a declining trend of COVID cases in Uttarakhand. The state government had last week extended the COVID curfew by another week, till August 17.

On August 15, the state reported at least 16 cases of COVID-19, this taking the caseload of the state to 342,588. There are currently 380 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. At least 15 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours. The death toll from COVID in Uttarakhand currently stands at 7,370.

Meanwhile, India in the past 24 hours has recorded 32,937 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 3,22,25,513, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

With 417 deaths on Sunday, the death toll from COVID-19 in India climbed to 4,31,642. There are currently 3,81,947 active cases of COVID-19 in India. The active COVID cases comprise 1.18 per cent of the total infections in the country.

