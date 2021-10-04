Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 curbs till October 19, check SOPs here

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Monday (October 4) extended the restrictions in the state till October 19 amid threat of the third COVID-19 wave.

The night curfew will remain imposed in the state. The markets will be allowed to open from 8 am to 9 pm. Now, marriage halls can hold wedding ceremonies with attendance up to 50 per cent. People will have to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and be required to take permission from the district administration. It is to be noted that a negative COVID test report is compulsory for the attendees.

The hotels, restaurants, eateries and 'dhabas' in urban areas will remain closed from 10 pm to 6 am.

The government and non-government training institutes have been permitted to reopen for trainees above 18 years in the state with adherence to strict COVID protocols.

Tourists can enter the state only after showing the negative RT-PCR COVID-19 report not older than 72 hours, in the absence of a double dose COVID-19 vaccination certificate. The passengers entering the state will be required to register on the smart city http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in.

