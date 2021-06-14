हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 curfew till June 22 with some relaxations, check details here

The Uttarakhand government on Monday extended the COVID-19 curfew in the state by one more week. Now the restrictions will remain in place till June 22. 

Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 curfew till June 22 with some relaxations, check details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Monday (June 14, 2021) extended the COVID-induced curfew in the state by one more week. Now the COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place till June 22. 

State minister Subodh Uniyal said that old guidelines will remain in place but with some minor changes.

"Covid curfew has been extended from June 15 to June 22. Old SOPs to be followed with some changes. People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively, only with a negative RT-PCR report," Uniyal said.

According to Uniyal, a negative report of RTPCR is still mandatory for those coming to Uttarakhand from outside states.

Complete list of relaxations/restrictions here:

- People will be allowed to go to vaccination centres to get vaccine jabs during the lockdown if they have the document to prove their purpose.

- Only 20 people with negative RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours can attend weddings. Not more than 20 people can attend funerals.

- Shops dealing in essential commodities like milk, meat, fish, fruits, and vegetables will open daily from 8 am to 12 pm during the extended curfew.

- Bars will remain closed till further orders.

- All educational institutions will remain closed during the period.

- Cinema halls, shopping malls, stadiums, gyms, and restaurants will remain closed during the period.

- Medicine shops and testing labs will remain open for 24 hours.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusUttarakhand lockdownCOVID-19 curfewlockdown 2.0lockdown 2021
Next
Story

AIIMS Delhi to begin clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine on 6-12 age group from Tuesday

Must Watch

PT20M46S

LJP Crisis: 'Rebel' uncle Pashupati Paras 'hijacked' LJP?