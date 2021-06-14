Uttarakhand extends COVID-19 curfew till June 22 with some relaxations, check details here

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Monday (June 14, 2021) extended the COVID-induced curfew in the state by one more week. Now the COVID-19 restrictions will remain in place till June 22.

State minister Subodh Uniyal said that old guidelines will remain in place but with some minor changes.

"Covid curfew has been extended from June 15 to June 22. Old SOPs to be followed with some changes. People from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi are now allowed to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively, only with a negative RT-PCR report," Uniyal said.

According to Uniyal, a negative report of RTPCR is still mandatory for those coming to Uttarakhand from outside states.

Complete list of relaxations/restrictions here:

- People will be allowed to go to vaccination centres to get vaccine jabs during the lockdown if they have the document to prove their purpose.

- Only 20 people with negative RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours can attend weddings. Not more than 20 people can attend funerals.

- Shops dealing in essential commodities like milk, meat, fish, fruits, and vegetables will open daily from 8 am to 12 pm during the extended curfew.

- Bars will remain closed till further orders.

- All educational institutions will remain closed during the period.

- Cinema halls, shopping malls, stadiums, gyms, and restaurants will remain closed during the period.

- Medicine shops and testing labs will remain open for 24 hours.

