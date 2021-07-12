हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand extends COVID lockdown for 7 days, 50 people allowed at weddings

File Photo

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Monday (July 12) extended the ongoing lockdown till July 20 in view of of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. A cap of 50 people has been imposed at weddings and funerals. The restrictions will remain in force till 6 am on July 20, 2021.

The decision comes amid a huge tourist influx at hill stations like Mussoorie and Nainital in the state, raising warning of another wave of infections.

Earlier today, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to cancel the upcoming Kanwar Yatra to ensure public safety, after having witnessed the devastating rise in infections at Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.

Dhami, who was recently appointed as the Chief Minister of the state, had stated that although the Kanwar Yatra is connected with the religious sentiments of people, saving lives would be the topmost priority of the government. 
 

