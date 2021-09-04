हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fire

Uttarakhand: Fire breaks out in factory in Dehradun, no injuries reported

“No injuries have been reported so far. Fire fighting operation is underway,” said Rajender Singh Khati, Chief Fire Officer, Dehradun. 

Uttarakhand: Fire breaks out in factory in Dehradun, no injuries reported
Representational Image

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a factory on Saturday (September 4, 2021) afternoon in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun. Uttarakhand Police reached the spot in time and was taking stock of the situation.

Uttarakhand Police in a tweet said, "Fire service and police personnel are on the spot to douse the fire that broke out at M/s Khurana Brothers (Lisa Factory) in Laltappad industrial area of Dehradun."

“No injuries have been reported so far. Fire fighting operation is underway,” said Rajender Singh Khati, Chief Fire Officer, Dehradun. 

More details are awaited.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FireFire broke out in factoryfire broke outUttarakhandDehradunFactory Fire
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee back in election mode, may test her mettle from Bhabanipur on September 30

Must Watch

PT11M19S

Pakistan's ISI Chief Faiz Hameed arrives at Kabul