Uttarakhand: Fire breaks out in factory in Dehradun, no injuries reported

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a factory on Saturday (September 4, 2021) afternoon in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun. Uttarakhand Police reached the spot in time and was taking stock of the situation.

Uttarakhand Police in a tweet said, "Fire service and police personnel are on the spot to douse the fire that broke out at M/s Khurana Brothers (Lisa Factory) in Laltappad industrial area of Dehradun."

“No injuries have been reported so far. Fire fighting operation is underway,” said Rajender Singh Khati, Chief Fire Officer, Dehradun.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Fire breaks out at a factory in Lal Tapper Industrial Area in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/lv2z3Cb4BK — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

More details are awaited.

Live TV