Uttarakhand forest fires: Centre extends help to state, NDRF team deployed

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand forest department has received reports of at least 40 active forest fires. As the temperature is increasing in the state, the incidents of such forest fires is also on rise.

To help the state authorities in fighting such fires, the Centre rushed NDRF teams and helicopters for assistance.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday (April 4) held an emergency meeting on the situation and apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We asked the Centre to give us two choppers to control the fire situation. We have been given the same. We are hoping to douse the fire using choppers today," CM Rawat told news agency ANI after the meeting.

Following the meet, Union Home Minister assured the Uttarakhand Chief Minister of Centre’s assistance in tackling the situation in hand.

"To control over the forest fire in Uttarakhand, the Central government has given orders to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopters to the Uttarakhand government," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

At least four people and seven animals have been charred to death. "A total of seven animals and four persons died and two persons injured. The weather made it challenging for the state government. The Chief Minister and I are monitoring the situation separately. We will try to douse the fire with helicopters," he said.

"12,000 guards and fire watchers of the state forest dept deployed to douse the fire. Fire destroyed property worth Rs 37 lakhs so far," said the Principal Chief Conservator.

Since January 2021, there have been 983 incidents of forest fire in the state affecting 1,292 hectares of land, officials said.

