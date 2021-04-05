हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand forest fires

Uttarakhand forest fires: Centre extends help to state, NDRF team deployed

The Uttarakhand forest department has received reports of at least 40 active forest fires. As the temperature is increasing in the state, the incidents of such forest fires is also on rise. 

Uttarakhand forest fires: Centre extends help to state, NDRF team deployed

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand forest department has received reports of at least 40 active forest fires. As the temperature is increasing in the state, the incidents of such forest fires is also on rise. 

To help the state authorities in fighting such fires, the Centre rushed NDRF teams and helicopters for assistance.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday (April 4) held an emergency meeting on the situation and apprised Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 

"We asked the Centre to give us two choppers to control the fire situation. We have been given the same. We are hoping to douse the fire using choppers today," CM Rawat told news agency ANI after the meeting. 

Following the meet, Union Home Minister assured the Uttarakhand Chief Minister of Centre’s assistance in tackling the situation in hand. 

"To control over the forest fire in Uttarakhand, the Central government has given orders to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopters to the Uttarakhand government," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

At least four people and seven animals have been charred to death. "A total of seven animals and four persons died and two persons injured. The weather made it challenging for the state government. The Chief Minister and I are monitoring the situation separately. We will try to douse the fire with helicopters," he said.

"12,000 guards and fire watchers of the state forest dept deployed to douse the fire. Fire destroyed property worth Rs 37 lakhs so far," said the Principal Chief Conservator.

Since January 2021, there have been 983 incidents of forest fire in the state affecting 1,292 hectares of land, officials said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttarakhand forest firesUttarakhandAmit ShahTirath Singh RawatNDRF
Next
Story

UP Panchayat elections 2021: 81-year-old Rani Devi from Kanpur to contest upcoming polls

Must Watch

PT11M35S

Bombay High Court seeks CBI report on petition against Anil Deshmukh in 15 days