Uttarakhand Glacier burst: Tapovan tunnel damaged; 203 still missing

An ITBP operation to rescue people trapped inside a tunnel near the Tapovan dam is currently underway and heavy machinery, like JCBs, is being used to clear the debris. As per the latest reports, ITBP personnel have rescued all 16 people who were trapped in the first tunnel near Tapovan in Chamoli, whereas rescue operations for the second tunnel is still going on.

At least 11 people are feared dead and over 203 missing after a glacier crashed into a dam Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday (February 7). The incident triggered massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda Rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

On the other hand, aerial rescue and relief missions have resumed with Mi-17 and ALH helicopters flying from Dehradun to Joshimath with disaster relief teams on board, Indian Air Force official told ANI.

Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli, said the Indian Air Force’s initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of the affected areas.

More than 150 labourers working in a power project are missing. The ITBP is carrying out the rescue operation in the affected areas in Chamoli.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst.

"No need to spread panic. The glacier burst yesterday, boulders and debris followed which washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan. All of this happened yesterday. 32 people from first and 121 people are missing from the 2nd project," said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP.

Additionally, the PMO has announced Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured. SS Deswal, Director General, ITBP said the government has all the needed assistance to handle the situation for now.

