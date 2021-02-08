Uttarakhand glacier burst: Was against power projects on Himalayas, says BJP leader Uma Bharti

New Delhi: Expressing grief over the loss of lives after a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Sunday (February 7) said that when she was a minister she had opposed the idea of having any power projects on the Himalayan mountain range in the state.

In a series of tweets, she said the glacier burst had damaged a power project, triggering a massive crisis in the area.

"Yesterday I was in Uttarkashi. Today I have reached Haridwar. An alert has been issued in Haridwar also, that the devastation can come to Haridwar. This incident which happened on the Rishi Ganga in the Himalayas is a matter of both concern and warning," she tweeted.

"When I was a minister, my ministry in its affidavit about the dams in Uttarakhand in the Himalayas had requested that it is a very sensitive region, and, therefore, power projects should not be built on the Ganges and its main tributaries," she said in another tweet.

Bharti added that the loss of 12 percent to Uttarakhand should be done with the national grid.

