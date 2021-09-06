Uttarakhand Government extends COVID-19 curfew till September 14

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Government on Monday (September 6, 2021) extended the ongoing COVID-19 curfew in the state till September 14. The step was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on September 1, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government had announced the extension of the curfew till September 7. This is to be noted that for entry from other states, a certificate of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine has to be produced. In the absence of this certificate, entry will be allowed only on an RTPCR negative report of not more than 72 hours old.

Live TV