COVID-19 curfew

Uttarakhand Government extends COVID-19 curfew till September 14

The Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government took the step to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Uttarakhand Government extends COVID-19 curfew till September 14
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand Government on Monday (September 6, 2021) extended the ongoing COVID-19 curfew in the state till September 14. The step was taken to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier on September 1, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government had announced the extension of the curfew till September 7. This is to be noted that for entry from other states, a certificate of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine has to be produced. In the absence of this certificate, entry will be allowed only on an RTPCR negative report of not more than 72 hours old. 

Tags:
COVID-19 curfewUttarakhand lockdownCOVID-19Coronavirus
