Uttarakhand govt to send Gangajal via post to devotees as Kanwar yatra stands cancelled

New Delhi: Amid the influx of a large number of tourists arriving in the state and the threat of a possible third wave of COVID-19, which led to the cancellation of Kanwar yatra, the Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar, Uttarakhand on Wednesday (July 14, 2021) revealed that the authorities have decided to send Gangajal via post to devotees.

“We've started the process of sending Gangajal via post to devotees. We're also planning to supply Gangajal in tankers & are in talks with the administration of neighbouring states to avoid large number of gathering here,” said Haridwar District Magistrate, C Ravishankar, Uttarakhand.

The decision comes days after the Uttarakhand government cancelled the Kanwar yatra in view of a possible third wave of COVID-19. It is for the second consecutive year that the yatra is not being held due to the pandemic.

The Indian Medical Association had also written to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recently asking him to not allow the yatra to go ahead in the interest of the people of the state and the country.

While cancelling the yatra Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said that though Kanwar Yatra is part of Sanatan culture, saving lives in the time of the pandemic was paramount.

