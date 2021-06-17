Uttarakhand govt to start recruitment for 394 vacant posts in state universities

Dehradoon: Uttarakhand will soon start recruiting the staff in its universities on the posts that have been vacant for years. Uttarakhand government's state minister Dhan Singh Rawat announced the recruitment process for 394 vacant posts in state Universities of Uttarakhand.

All the 394 vacant posts including teaching and non-teaching are expected to be filled within a time period of three months.

According to the reports Rudrapur's Sardar Bhagat Singh, Government Post Graduate College will now be the new campus for Kumaun University.

Further, all the Universities have been ordered to provide the facility of 'digilockers' within a month.

Also, all the Universities of the state are reported to be organizing the convocation ceremony in the month of October.

ALSO READ: CET marks will not be criteria for BSc admission: Karnataka Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan

Live TV