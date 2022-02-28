Uttarakhand: Landslide occurs in Rudraprayag' Sari village- Watch

New Delhi: A landslide occurred today morning at Jhali Math in Sari village of Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand.

Rudraprayag DM Manuj Goyal informed that no loss of life or property was reported following the incident and the Disaster management and administration teams are present on the site of the incident.

