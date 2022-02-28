हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Landslide

Uttarakhand: Landslide occurs in Rudraprayag' Sari village- Watch

Rudraprayag DM Manuj Goyal informed that no loss of life or property was reported following the incident

Uttarakhand: Landslide occurs in Rudraprayag&#039; Sari village- Watch
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: A landslide occurred today morning at Jhali Math in Sari village of Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand.
Rudraprayag DM Manuj Goyal informed that no loss of life or property was reported following the incident and the  Disaster management and administration teams are present on the site of the incident.

Tags:
LandslideRudraprayagUttarakhand
