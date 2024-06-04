LIVE | Uttarakhand Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha election results 2024 Winenrs List: The Uttarakhand General Elections for its five Lok Sabha seats were conducted during phase 1 on April 19. The Election Commission of India is set to reveal the Lok Sabha election results 2024 winner candidates list on Tuesday (June 4). Uttarakhand voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.

The Five Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttarakhand are as follows: Almora, Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital Udham Singh Nagar, and Tehri Garhwal. Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a strong hold on all the five parliamentary seats in Uttarakhand. A resurgent BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won two consecutive elections, in 2014 and 2019. The Modi juggernaut has helped the saffron party strengthen its position in Uttarakhand ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vs Indian National Congress (INC) electoral clash in the 2019 Uttarakhand Lok Sabha elections saw the BJP completely dominate the Congress Party, capturing all of the seats. This year, based on current polling patterns, it appears that the BJP will maintain its hold on all five Uttarakhand seats for another five years.

Check Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Full List of Candidates

"

S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin 1 Pradeep Tamta Almora Uttarakhand INC TBD TBD 2 Narayan Ram Almora Uttarakhand BSP TBD TBD 3 Ajay Tamta Almora Uttarakhand BJP TBD TBD 4 Bhim Singh Bisht Garhwal Uttarakhand BSP TBD TBD 5 Anil Baluni Garhwal Uttarakhand BJP TBD TBD 6 Ganesh Godiyal Garhwal Uttarakhand INC TBD TBD 7 Trivendra Singh Rawat Hardwar Uttarakhand BJP TBD TBD 8 Virender Rawat Hardwar Uttarakhand INC TBD TBD 9 Jameel Ahmed Hardwar Uttarakhand BSP TBD TBD 10 Ajay Bhatt Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Uttarakhand BJP TBD TBD 11 Prakash Joshi Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Uttarakhand INC TBD TBD 12 Akhtar Ali Mahigir Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Uttarakhand BSP TBD TBD 13 Smt. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah Tehri Garhwal Uttarakhand BJP TBD TBD 14 Jot Singh Guntsola Tehri Garhwal Uttarakhand INC TBD TBD 15 Neem Chand Chhuriyal Tehri Garhwal Uttarakhand BSP TBD TBD

"

The results in the table are updated in real-time.