LIVE | Uttarakhand Election Results 2024: Check Full List of Winners-Losers Candidate Name, Total Vote Margin
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024 Full Winner Candidates List: Uttarakhand voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.
Trending Photos
Uttarakhand Lok Sabha election results 2024 Winenrs List: The Uttarakhand General Elections for its five Lok Sabha seats were conducted during phase 1 on April 19. The Election Commission of India is set to reveal the Lok Sabha election results 2024 winner candidates list on Tuesday (June 4). Uttarakhand voters are waiting for the Lok Sabha Chunav Result 2024 to find the list of their representatives in the Lok Sabha.
The Five Lok Sabha constituencies of Uttarakhand are as follows: Almora, Garhwal, Haridwar, Nainital Udham Singh Nagar, and Tehri Garhwal. Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a strong hold on all the five parliamentary seats in Uttarakhand. A resurgent BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won two consecutive elections, in 2014 and 2019. The Modi juggernaut has helped the saffron party strengthen its position in Uttarakhand ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vs Indian National Congress (INC) electoral clash in the 2019 Uttarakhand Lok Sabha elections saw the BJP completely dominate the Congress Party, capturing all of the seats. This year, based on current polling patterns, it appears that the BJP will maintain its hold on all five Uttarakhand seats for another five years.
Check Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Full List of Candidates
"
|S.No.
|Candidate Name
|Constituency
|Party
|Winner/Loser
|Vote Margin
|1
|Pradeep Tamta
|Almora Uttarakhand
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|2
|Narayan Ram
|Almora Uttarakhand
|BSP
|TBD
|TBD
|3
|Ajay Tamta
|Almora Uttarakhand
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|4
|Bhim Singh Bisht
|Garhwal Uttarakhand
|BSP
|TBD
|TBD
|5
|Anil Baluni
|Garhwal Uttarakhand
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|6
|Ganesh Godiyal
|Garhwal Uttarakhand
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|7
|Trivendra Singh Rawat
|Hardwar Uttarakhand
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|8
|Virender Rawat
|Hardwar Uttarakhand
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|9
|Jameel Ahmed
|Hardwar Uttarakhand
|BSP
|TBD
|TBD
|10
|Ajay Bhatt
|Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Uttarakhand
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|11
|Prakash Joshi
|Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Uttarakhand
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|12
|Akhtar Ali Mahigir
|Nainital-udhamsingh Nagar Uttarakhand
|BSP
|TBD
|TBD
|13
|Smt. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah
|Tehri Garhwal Uttarakhand
|BJP
|TBD
|TBD
|14
|Jot Singh Guntsola
|Tehri Garhwal Uttarakhand
|INC
|TBD
|TBD
|15
|Neem Chand Chhuriyal
|Tehri Garhwal Uttarakhand
|BSP
|TBD
|TBD
"
The results in the table are updated in real-time.
Live Tv