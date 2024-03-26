Uttarakhand: Pauri Garhwal BJP Candidate Anil Baluni Files Nomination; CM Dhami, Smriti Irani Address Public Rally

BJP candidate from Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat Anil Baluni today held a massive roadshow in the district before filing his nomination papers at Pauri district headquarters. Later, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister Smriti Irani along with Baluni also addressed a public meeting after filing the nomination. Parliamentary elections for all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase on April 19.

While addressing a public meeting organized in support of candidate Anil Baluni from Garhwal Lok Sabha seat at Ramlila Maidan, Dhami said that this time there is a discussion of crossing 400 in the whole country. The country has always given a huge majority in the Lok Sabha elections led by the Prime Minister.

Union Minister Smriti Irani asked people whether they would vote for a party (Congress) that rejected the invitation for the 'pran pratishtha' of the Ram temple. "Will any of you vote for the ideology of the Congress party that considers Hindus as terrorists?" asked Irani.

Addressing the people, BJP leader Anil Baluni said, "I want to assure you that I will not back down on my efforts for the people of the region. I will work with full dedication for the welfare of the society."

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged in a road show preceding the nomination of Tehri Lok Sabha candidate Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah in Dehradun on Tuesday. A multitude of individuals congregated along the streets during the roadshow to extend their welcome to the Chief Minister. Footage depicted people showering flowers and chanting supportive slogans for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. In return, the Chief Minister reciprocated by showering flowers upon the crowd and waving in acknowledgement.

Congress candidate from Tehri Lok Sabha seat Jot Singh Gunsola filed his nomination papers on Tuesday. In the 2019 general elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won five seats with a vote of 61.7 per cent. Congress party had registered a vote share of 31.7 per cent while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had received 4.5 per cent of the votes.