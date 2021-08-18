Uttarakhand people stranded in Afghanistan will soon return to their homes safely: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

New Delhi: As the Taliban wrested power in Afghanistan, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday (August 18) assured that the Uttarakhand government is making all efforts to ensure the safe return of people stranded in the Afghan nation.

“People from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan will soon return to their homes safely," PTI quoted Dhami as saying.

The BJP CM added that his government is in touch with the Centre to rescue trapped people from the state. “We are in constant touch with the Centre. It is taking all steps to ensure that each Indian stranded in Afghanistan comes back home safely," the Uttarakhand CM stated. Many people who went from the state to Afghanistan to earn livelihood are feared to be stranded there.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dhami spoke to the Ministry of External Affairs urging it to take all necessary steps in the safe return of people, an official statement read.

The situation is tense in the country after the Taliban captured the capital city Kabul on Sunday (August 15). As per two senior Taliban commanders, they took charge of the presidential palace in Kabul, Reuters reported.

Thousands of Afghan people, mainly men, were seen at the Kabul airport trying to board a plane to get out of the country. Hundreds of people had gathered near US planes at the airport hoping to be rescued. In a last desperate attempt, some even climbed on the aircraft as it moved down the runway.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (August 18) held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and said, "India must not only protect our citizens, but we must also provide refuge to those Sikh and Hindu minorities who want to come to India, and we must also provide all possible help to our Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking towards India for assistance."

(With PTI inputs)

