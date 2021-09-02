हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttarakhand news

Uttarakhand: Post-Covid Relief to People in Tourism Sector

Rs 3.66 crore was paid as part of the relief package to people in tourism in Uttarakhand. The amount has been transferred directly to 9,398 people. 

Uttarakhand: Post-Covid Relief to People in Tourism Sector
Image credits: Twitter/ Uttarakhand Tourism

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has given over Rs 3.66 crore so far as part of a relief package to people in the tourism sector in view of the financial setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official release here said.

Rs 3,66,37,580 have been transferred directly to the accounts of 9,398 people till August 31 across the state under the relief package announced by the state government for the tourism sector, it said.
An amount of Rs 2,000 per month is being paid under the package to employees of hotels, restaurants and homestays that are registered with the tourism department, it said.

They will continue to get this amount for five months.
Hotels, restaurants, and homestays upload the names of their employees on the tourism department's portal.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced a package of Rs 200 crore for the tourism sector soon after taking over, saying 1.64 lakh families will benefit from it.

