Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand rains: Death toll climbs to 72, CM Dhami to donate month’s salary to relief fund

The rain triggered landslides, house collapses and deluge caused large scale devastation and loss of life and property in the state.

(Credits: PTI)
(Credits: PTI)

Dehradun: The death toll due to rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand has mounted 72 and four people are still missing, said the Uttarakhand government on Sunday (October 24, 2021).

As per the report, 26 people were injured in the disaster from October 17 to 19.

The rain triggered landslides, house collapses and deluge caused large scale devastation and loss of life and property in the state.

Also, 224 houses were damaged in these incidents.

Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, landslides, and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places.

Earlier on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that he would contribute his salary for the month of October 2021 towards the Uttarakhand`s Chief Minister`s Relief Fund (CMRF). 

His contribution to the CMRF was announced in the wake of the natural calamity that struck the state recently. 

