हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand rains

Uttarakhand rains: Death toll mounts to 46 due to flash floods and landslides

11 people are still missing in Uttarakhand. 

Uttarakhand rains: Death toll mounts to 46 due to flash floods and landslides
A portion of a bridge over Gaula river washes away due to incessant rainfall in Nainital on Tuesday (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: The death toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 46 due to several incidents of flash floods and landslides in the past few days. Nainital, Almora and Champawat districts have accounted for the highest casualties in the Kumaon division.

According to the state's natural disaster incident report, as many as 12 people have also sustained injuries.

While one person has died in Champawat's Banbasa on October 17 following heavy rains, six deaths including three in Pauri, two in Champawat and one in Pithoragarh were reported on October 18.

On October 19, the state saw 39 deaths, of which, the most number of deaths (28) were recorded in Nainital, followed by six in Almora, two each in Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar, and one in Bageshwar. 

As per reports, 11 people are still missing. 

ALSO CHECK | Uttarakhand floods kill 16 so far, cause massive destruction – See pics

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami toured the rain-hit areas of Kumaon on Wednesday morning. He had earlier visited affected areas in Rudraprayag, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts. He is also scheduled to visit Khatima, Champawat and Almora.

Dhami has also reportedly directed officials to prepare an estimate of the damage caused by the incessant rainfall. He has also announced to give Rs 4 lakh to the kins of the deceased. 

Later in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit the rain-hit state to take stock of the situation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed that he is anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. 

"May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," he had tweeted.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttarakhand rainsUttarakhand floodsUttarakhand landslidesPushkar Singh Dhami
Next
Story

Attention Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad residents! NH-9 to remain closed for over 20 days, check details

Must Watch

PT4M48S

Who is the 'captain' of BJP in Punjab?