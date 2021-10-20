Uttarakhand rains: Death toll mounts to 46 due to flash floods and landslides

New Delhi: The death toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 46 due to several incidents of flash floods and landslides in the past few days. Nainital, Almora and Champawat districts have accounted for the highest casualties in the Kumaon division.

According to the state's natural disaster incident report, as many as 12 people have also sustained injuries.

While one person has died in Champawat's Banbasa on October 17 following heavy rains, six deaths including three in Pauri, two in Champawat and one in Pithoragarh were reported on October 18.

अतिवृष्टि के कारण आई आपदा से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों का हवाई सर्वेक्षण कर नुकसान का जायजा लिया और प्रशासन को जनमानस की हर संभव मदद करने हेतु निर्देश दिए। pic.twitter.com/OlVbmxQFOb — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 20, 2021

On October 19, the state saw 39 deaths, of which, the most number of deaths (28) were recorded in Nainital, followed by six in Almora, two each in Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar, and one in Bageshwar.

As per reports, 11 people are still missing.

ALSO CHECK | Uttarakhand floods kill 16 so far, cause massive destruction – See pics

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami toured the rain-hit areas of Kumaon on Wednesday morning. He had earlier visited affected areas in Rudraprayag, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts. He is also scheduled to visit Khatima, Champawat and Almora.

अतिवृष्टि से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों का हवाई सर्वेक्षण किया और रुद्रप्रयाग पहुंचकर आपदा से हुए नुकसान का जायजा लिया। प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि आपदा से प्रभावित लोगों की हर संभव मदद की जाए। इस अवसर पर आपदा प्रबंधन मंत्री @drdhansinghuk जी एवं डीजीपी अशोक कुमार साथ रहे। pic.twitter.com/a1JNY5vOXj — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 19, 2021

Dhami has also reportedly directed officials to prepare an estimate of the damage caused by the incessant rainfall. He has also announced to give Rs 4 lakh to the kins of the deceased.

Later in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit the rain-hit state to take stock of the situation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed that he is anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand.

"May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," he had tweeted.

I am anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2021

(With agency inputs)