NewsIndia
UTTARAKHAND

Uttarakhand Rains: Uttarakhand Schools closed today in THESE DISTRICTS due to heavy rains- Read here

IMD Dehradun issued 5 days weather forecast on Septmeber 3 and informed of rains accompanied with lightning and hailstorm. Mountainous areas of Uttarakhand would witness haeavy rainfall.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 07:21 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Uttarakhand Rains: Uttarakhand Schools closed today in THESE DISTRICTS due to heavy rains- Read here

Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand schools are announced to remain shut for today, September 5 due to heavy rains. Dehradun Chief Education Officer Mukul Kumar Sati on Sunday stated that schools in Mussoorie area, Dehradun, Sahastradhara area, and Maldevta area will be closed. The decision has been taken as the state is witnessing heavy rainfall since September 2.

"Uttarakhand | In view of the safety of students amid heavy rains, all educational institutions in the Mussoorie area, Dehradun, Sahastradhara area, Maldevta area will be closed tomorrow, Sept 5: Dehradun Chief Education Officer Mukul Kumar Sati" Tweeted ANI.

The state of Uttarakhand will have severe rainfall and hailstorms in some regions from September 2 to 5, 2022, according to a statement from the weather office on Friday. The decision to keep the schools closed has been made by administrators to guarantee the safety of the pupils.

IMD Dehradun issued 5 days weather forecast on Septmeber 3 and informed of rains accompanied with lightning and hailstorm. Mountainous areas of Uttarakhand would witness haeavy rainfall. For September 5, IMD Dehradun stated 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' weather warning in Dehradun, Nainital, Bageshwar areas.

Live Tv

UttarakhandUttarakhand rainsUttarakhand schoolsDehradunMussoorieNainitalIMD red alertIMD orange alertIMDFloods

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature