Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand schools are announced to remain shut for today, September 5 due to heavy rains. Dehradun Chief Education Officer Mukul Kumar Sati on Sunday stated that schools in Mussoorie area, Dehradun, Sahastradhara area, and Maldevta area will be closed. The decision has been taken as the state is witnessing heavy rainfall since September 2.

"Uttarakhand | In view of the safety of students amid heavy rains, all educational institutions in the Mussoorie area, Dehradun, Sahastradhara area, Maldevta area will be closed tomorrow, Sept 5: Dehradun Chief Education Officer Mukul Kumar Sati" Tweeted ANI.

The state of Uttarakhand will have severe rainfall and hailstorms in some regions from September 2 to 5, 2022, according to a statement from the weather office on Friday. The decision to keep the schools closed has been made by administrators to guarantee the safety of the pupils.

IMD Dehradun issued 5 days weather forecast on Septmeber 3 and informed of rains accompanied with lightning and hailstorm. Mountainous areas of Uttarakhand would witness haeavy rainfall. For September 5, IMD Dehradun stated 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' weather warning in Dehradun, Nainital, Bageshwar areas.