Uttarakhand schools to resume classes via online mode from July 1

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday (June 30, 2021) announced that the schools will resume classes via online mode from July 1.

JL Sharma, Joint Secretary, Uttarakhand Government, directed all the schools in the state to resume classes from Thursday.

This is to be noted that the classes were suspended in the state since May 8 due to the second wave of COVID-19.

The state currently has 2,245 active coronavirus cases.

Earlier on Tuesday, the COVID-19 curfew in the state was extended by another week till July 6, however, with more relaxations. Shops and business establishments have now been allowed to open six days a week instead of five. They will remain open even on Sundays in the two popular tourist spots of Mussoorie and Nainital. Markets in these towns will remain closed on Tuesday.

Gyms and coaching centres have also been allowed to open with 50 per cent occupancy.

Hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries can open with 50 per cent of their capacity.

However, educational institutions, training institutes, malls and cinema halls will remain closed till further orders.

Registering on the smart city portal at the start of their journey and bringing a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours is still compulsory for people coming to the state from outside or those going to hill areas from the plains.

(With agency inputs)



