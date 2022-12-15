Uttarakhand SHOCKER: Class 3 student dies after being allegedly beaten up, school manager arrested

Uttarakhand: According to police, nine-year-old Ali, a class 3 student of Rahmaniya Intermediate College was thrashed by school manager Jeeshan Ali on December 10 following which the student was admitted to the hospital but succumbed to injuries and died after being beaten up by the manager. The accused, manager of Rahmania Inter College, Zeeshan Ali has been arrested, Station House Officer (Bhagwanpur) Rajiv Rauthan said.

Zeeshan thrashed the boy Ali as he was making noise in the classroom, he said. The minor was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to a hospital in Chandigarh where he succumbed to injuries, the SHO said.

After a complaint was registered at Bhagwanpur police station on Wednesday by the parents of the deceased child, a case of homicide under IPC section 304 against the school manager was filed by the police.

Ali's family members and villagers staged a demonstration outside the college on Wednesday, demanding action against the manager following which he was arrested on Thursday, Rauthan said. The statements of around three dozen students of the college have also been taken in this regard, he said.