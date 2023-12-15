Uttarakhand: In a remarkable discovery, a tiger was spotted for the first time at Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, located at an altitude of 2250 meters above sea level. The tiger was spotted by a vehicle crossing inside the sanctuary. The sanctuary, which covers an area of 46 square kilometers in the Almora district, is known for its rich biodiversity and scenic beauty. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including leopards, barking deer, wild boar, Himalayan black bear, and over 200 species of birds.

The sanctuary is also named after Bindeshwar Mahadev Temple, an ancient Hindu rock temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, situated on the highest point of the sanctuary. Binsar was once the summer capital of the Chand Kings, who ruled over Kumaon from the 11th to the 18th centuries AD.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Uttarakhand's Chief Conservator Officer, IFS Dr PM Dhakate shared the video of the tiger crossing the road.

For the first time, a Tiger, spotted at Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttarakhand India, at 2250 MSL. The Binsar Sanctuary, covering an area of 46 square kilometers in the Almora district, is characterized by extensive oak and rhododendron forests.

The tiger sighting at Binsar is a rare and significant event, as tigers are usually found at lower altitudes and in different habitats. According to the latest tiger census, Uttarakhand has 560 tigers, the second-highest in the country after Madhya Pradesh with 785. Most of the tigers are concentrated in the Corbett Tiger Reserve, which has 260 tigers, followed by Rajaji Tiger Reserve, which has 54 tigers.

The presence of a tiger at Binsar indicates that the sanctuary has a healthy prey base and a suitable environment for the big cat. It also suggests that the tiger population in Uttarakhand is expanding and dispersing to new areas. However, it also poses a challenge for the forest department to ensure the safety and conservation of the tiger and its habitat, as the sanctuary is surrounded by human settlements and agricultural lands.

The tiger sighting at Binsar is a testament to the success of the conservation efforts in India, which has seen a steady increase in the tiger population over the years. In April this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the “Status of Tigers 2022” to mark the completion of 50 years of “Project Tiger”, the government had said there are at least 3167 tigers in India.