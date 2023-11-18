Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: IAF Airlifts Critical Equipment To Aid Rescue Operations

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing rescue efforts in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel site, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has swung into action, deploying a C-17 transport aircraft to airlift nearly 22 tonnes of crucial equipment from Indore to Dehradun. Working tirelessly around the clock, rescue workers have managed to clear up to 24 meters of debris in the Silkyara tunnel, inching closer to the 40 laborers trapped inside for five agonizing days.

The IAF, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to saving lives, has been actively involved in the ongoing rescue operations. Its C-17 aircraft has been instrumental in airlifting critical equipment, including a powerful machine, from Indore to Dehradun, providing much-needed assistance to the rescue teams.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the IAF during its rescue mission near Uttarkashi on November 15, sources within the force revealed that an equipment failure forced a temporary halt to the operations.

Undeterred by this setback, the IAF swiftly mobilized its special operation platform, the C-130J Super Hercules, to deliver the essential equipment as close as possible to the rescue site. In a testament to the IAF's expertise and efficiency, the entire operation was executed within a remarkable five hours.

The success of the mission hinged on the identification of Dharasu ALG (Advanced Landing Ground) in Chinyalisaur as the nearest feasible location for the expeditious operation. Situated approximately 30 km from the rescue site, Dharasu ALG posed a challenge due to its short and narrow airstrip of 3,600 ft, located at an elevation of 3,000 ft above mean sea level.

The IAF, in collaboration with the civil administration and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), employed an integrated approach to overcome the logistical hurdles.

Prior to the final mission, an IAF helicopter was launched to assess the feasibility of operations at Dharasu ALG. The initial feasibility trial had rendered the ALG unsuitable for routine operations, necessitating a careful and calculated decision to operationalize it for this critical mission.

The helicopter operation, involving a C-130J pilot, was meticulously planned to assess obstructions and runway conditions. Multiple approaches were flown to ensure the most suitable course of action before clearing the ALG for such critical operations.

The mission's success hinged on two critical aspects: the fitness of the ALG and the successful execution of the operation. Remarkably, the ALG was cleared in a short period, catering to the operation of a large platform like the C-130J.

The IAF undertook three missions, airlifting 27.5 tonnes of critical rescue equipment to the short airstrip.

The mission was further complicated by reduced visibility conditions during departure, heavy-weight landing at the short and narrow airstrip, and offloading in a constricted space. The offloading of critical material at such a remote location posed a significant operational challenge, as Dharasu ALG lacked specialized equipment for offloading from C130J aircraft.

In one of the cargo offloading operations, a makeshift mud ramp was created to avoid any delay in the subsequent rescue efforts. The flying operations demanded a calculated approach and meticulous risk mitigation to ensure the safe execution of this non-routine critical operation