Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Latest News Live: Drilling Underway As Trapped Workers Stare At Uncertainty

Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Live Updates: The rescue operations at the Uttarakhand tunnel to save the 40 trapped workers have entered the sixth day today. Since the November 12 collapse, the rescue workers have been facing a stiff challenge to make way to the workers trapped inside as rubble keeps falling and undoing the advances made. Meanwhile, the workers who ended up seeing the darkness instead of Diwali's light are starting at uncertainty and are bound to face physical and mental challenges due to the accident. Medical professionals have stressed the importance of thorough rehabilitation for the workers who were trapped, expressing concerns that the extended period of confinement might require extensive mental and physical recovery procedures.

The collapse of a section of the Silkyara Tunnel on November 12 led to the entrapment of 40 construction workers amid the rubble. Specialized rescue teams from Thailand and Norway, including the team renowned for their successful rescue of children trapped in a Thailand cave back in 2018, have united efforts to support the ongoing rescue mission.

According to the latest update, the technicians are drilling the hole with the Auger machine and so far, they have drilled over 24 metres into the debris. The Auger drilling machine is known for its effectiveness and strength. It is anticipated to carve through 70 meters of rock, a significant portion of which collapsed from the roof during the rescue operation, within an estimated time frame of 12 to 15 hours. If there are no further hurdles, the workers may be taken out either by the end of the day today or early tomorrow.

Colonel Deepak Patil, heading the rescue operations for the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), mentioned, "Union Minister General VK Singh (Retd) visited the site and interacted with the labourers. He provided assurance, which was well received by the labourers." Patil also highlighted that drilling activities have recommenced, significantly accelerating the pace of the rescue operations.