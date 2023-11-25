Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Auger Machine Fails, Rescue Team Turns To Manual Tools To Save Trapped Workers

New Delhi: Lt. General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.), a member of the National Disaster Management Authority, informed that the auger machine sustained damage and a section of it was lodged inside the tunnel, leading to a deceleration in the rescue operation.

The Lieutenant General added that removing the damaged section of the auger necessitates advanced machinery, which will be transported via airlift by the Indian Air Force. Describing the ongoing rescue strategy, Hasnain mentioned that the team will employ manually operated power tools for further excavation in the tunnel, a move that could potentially slow down the rescue operation.

"Regarding the ongoing rescue operation, we are encountering specific challenges. The auger machine has suffered damage, and a portion of it remains lodged. Advanced machinery is essential to extract this part, and the Indian Air Force is currently in the process of airlifting the required equipment, which is expected to arrive at the tunnel site shortly," said Syed Ata Hasnain.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) verified that all 41 workers are in stable condition, and essential items such as food and water are being delivered to them consistently. Additionally, the relatives of the workers have visited the site and engaged in conversations with the trapped workers, uplifting their hopes.

Earlier today Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Uttarkashi to take stock of the ongoing rescue operation underway at the Silkyara tunnel. Speaking to the media, Dhami said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sensitive towards the workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel and he is taking detailed information every day about the well-being of the workers. Expressing hope for the successful rescue of the trapped workers, Dhami said, "We will soon be successful in evacuating the labour brothers safely."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sensitive towards the workers trapped in Silkyara, Uttarkashi Tunnel. The Prime Minister is taking detailed information every day about the well-being of the workers and the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the tunnel. Central agencies, state administration and teams of international experts are working on all options, we will soon be successful in evacuating the labour brothers safely," CM Pushkar Singh Dhami posted on X