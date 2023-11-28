Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: A Morning After 17 Days For Workers Evacuated From Silkyara Tunnel

New Delhi: The 41 resilient workers, who were trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, have finally emerged into the sunlight, breathing the fresh air outside the dark confines where they displayed immense patience while the entire nation fervently prayed for their safe rescue over a span of 17 days.

Following a relentless rescue operation fraught with geological and technical challenges, the workers, who were trapped in the under-construction tunnel after a section collapsed on November 12, have been successfully evacuated. The joint efforts of the NDRF team, NDMA, BRO, and the Indian armed forces worked tirelessly, exploring various strategies after setbacks with major machines like the soft cutting machine and the American auger machine.

The nation collectively prayed for the safe evacuation of the workers, especially when the primary drilling machines sustained irreparable damage. However, the rescue team, prepared for all adversities, swiftly shifted to vertical drilling and rat hole mining techniques, ultimately securing the safe release of the workers.

Family members of the trapped workers were present on-site, accompanied by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who consistently monitored the situation. Prime Minister Modi maintained constant communication with the Chief Minister, staying updated on the progress of the rescue operation and the well-being of the workers.

Upon the successful completion of the rescue operation, Prime Minister Modi penned an emotional note expressing his sentiments for the trapped laborers and the dedicated rescuers who had worked tirelessly for the past 17 days to ensure their safe evacuation.

PM Modi took to X and said "The success of the rescue operation of our labourer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience is inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health."

उत्तरकाशी में हमारे श्रमिक भाइयों के रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की सफलता हर किसी को भावुक कर देने वाली है।



टनल में जो साथी फंसे हुए थे, उनसे मैं कहना चाहता हूं कि आपका साहस और धैर्य हर किसी को प्रेरित कर रहा है। मैं आप सभी की कुशलता और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं।



"It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough, PM Modi added.

PM Modi further said that everyone involved in this mission has set an example of humanity and teamwork. "I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labour brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," PM Modi said on X.

Immediately following the workers' emergence from the tunnel, a preliminary health checkup was conducted for all of them at a makeshift medical camp within the tunnel. Subsequently, they were transported to hospitals for further examination. Currently, all the workers are reported to be in good health. However, if any worker is found to be in critical condition, they will be transferred to AIIMS Rishikesh for advanced care.

The incident occurred on November 12 when a section of the tunnel collapsed, resulting in debris covering a 60-meter stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel. This unfortunate event led to the entrapment of 41 laborers inside the under-construction structure.