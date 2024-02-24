Uttarkhand Police Nabs Haldwani Riots Mastremind Abdul Malik From Delhi

New Delhi: In a breakthrough, the Uttarakhand Police arrested the Haldwani riots mastermind, Abdul Malik, in Delhi on Saturday. The arrest follows a series of incidents involving disorder, stone-throwing, and arson during the removal of an unauthorized mosque situated in Banbhulpura February 8. Abdul was responsible for the construction of the illegal mosque on government property.

The violence in Haldwani escalated, resulting in casualties and injuries. Six fatalities occurred, with over a hundred individuals, including police officers and journalists, sustaining injuries. Miscreants hurled stones at law enforcement and set numerous vehicles ablaze, even targeting the local police station.

Dehradun | Abdul Malik, the mastermind of the violence that took place on February 8 in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani, has been arrested by Uttarakhand Police from Delhi: PHQ spokesperson IG Nilesh Bharne — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

Following the unrest, the Haldwani Municipal Corporation took action against Abdul Malik, issuing a notice demanding compensation of Rs. 2.44 crore for damage to public property. Authorities accused Malik of constructing an illegal madrasa and vehemently opposing its demolition. In response, his wife challenged the municipal corporation's demolition notice in court.

The arrested accused, Abdul Malik, will soon be produced in court, said the police. Uttarakhand Police Headquarters (PHQ) Spokesperson Nilesh Anand Bharne said, "The Nainital police were in a constant search for the mastermind of the Haldwani violence. The mastermind, Abdul Malik, today has been arrested in Dehli." "The arrested accused will soon be produced in court," Bharne told ANI.

Charges of Criminal Conspiracy Against Abdul's Wife

Furthermore, serious allegations extend to Malik's son and wife. Both Malik and his son Abdul Moeed are subject to a lookout notice. Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena disclosed that Abdul Malik and his wife Safia, along with four others, face charges of criminal conspiracy and fraudulent use of a deceased individual's identity for illegal land activities, including plotting, construction, and property transfer. Authorities have initiated legal proceedings against them.

In the violence, four people were killed and 250 policemen were injured. According to the police, the mob burnt down Banbhulpura police station. A curfew was to be imposed in the entire town for two days.