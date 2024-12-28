Hours before former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's funeral on Saturday, a war of words erupted over a memorial for Dr Singh. Sharmistha Mukherjee, daughter of the late former President Pranab Mukherjee criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a separate memorial dedicated to Dr. Manmohan Singh. She asserted that the Congress did not even bother to convene a condolence meeting by the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

She shared a post X and claimed that Congress leaders did not even bother to convene a condolence meeting by CWC at the time when her father and the former Indian President died in August 2020.

She further accused the Congress leadership of misleading her at that time. According to her, a senior leader of the Congress told her that it is not for Indian Presidents.

"When baba passed away, Congress didnt even bother 2 call CWC 4 condolence meeting. A senior leader told me it’s not done 4 Presidents. Thats utter rubbish as I learned later from baba’s diaries that on KR Narayanan’s death, CWC was called & condolence msg was drafted by baba only," she said in post on X.

When baba passed away, Congress didnt even bother 2 call CWC 4 condolence meeting. A senior leader told me it’s not done 4 Presidents. Thats utter rubbish as I learned later from baba’s diaries that on KR Narayanan’s death, CWC was called & condolence msg was drafted by baba only https://t.co/nbYCF7NsMB — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) December 27, 2024

Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 on Thursday night due to age-related illnesses at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Sharmishtha Mukherjee referred to a post by BJP's CR Kesavan, who highlighted that Congress never built a memorial for former PM Narasimha Rao ji, who passed away in 2004.

