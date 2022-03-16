Vaccination drive starts for children between 12-14 years age group in Jammu Kashmir on war footing

Due to the covid pandemic, it’s the education sector which has suffered most across the globe. And in Jammu Kashmir too, schools had remained shut for almost three years. Students today were seen in ques at most of the vaccination centres in Kashmir and were very excited. They are hopeful that this process will not only save them from this pandemic but also believe that after the vaccination process gets completed, their schools will run properly and they can focus on their studies as they have already suffered a lot.

Misra Bashir, 8th standard student, said, “The vaccine is very essential for us as covid is still there and if we don't get vaccinated we will face problems. I am happy that I got the vaccine. I advise all others to get vaccinated so that we can fight this pandemic.”

Another student Sadiya Yaseen said, “This vaccine is very essential for all of us. It will save us from disease. We can fight back and we should all get vaccinated. Educational institutions were most affected by the pandemic, and now we hope that after the vaccination process, the schools will run properly and regularly”.

Jammu and Kashmir health department says that they are fully prepared for this drive. Across the union territory, 3.36 lakh children are to be vaccinated and per day around 35 vaccination doses will be given to children. Around 1534 vaccination sites are designated in various schools for vaccination centres.

The Health Department has made special arrangements to take vaccine stock to far flung areas. As per the health officer, the department has sufficient vaccine doses to complete this process.

Director Health, Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad said, “Today we have started vaccination drive for 12-14 age group in kashmir we getting good response, last time the hesitancy we saw about vaccine those rumours are not there now there doubts are gone now children himself are coming for vaccination today our target is 3.36 lac for kashmir division and we have kept vaccine at all district level they have take two doses one they will take today and second dose the will take after 28 days. It’s corbevax vaccine for this age group. The administration has done a commendable job during pandemic and we will keep fighting and people are requested to follow covid SOPs”.

Jammu Kashmir had remained on top across the country in adult vaccination and 15-17 age group drive also. As per the health department data in adult vaccination drive first and second dose is completed 100% of all age groups, beside 90% vaccination of the age group 15-17 is also completed in jammu kashmir. The department is hopeful that the drive started today will also be completed in three weeks time.