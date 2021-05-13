Vaccine mix-up! Maharashtra man given two doses of different COVID-19 vaccines, under observation

New Delhi: In an unusual incident, a 72-year-old man in Maharashtra was administered two doses of different COVID-19 vaccines.

Dattatraya Waghmare, who is a resident of Khandvi village in Partur taluka of Jalna district, was given the first jab of Covaxin on March 22 at a rural hospital. For the second dose, which he got on April 30 at a primary health centre in Shrishti village, he was administered Covishield.

Waghmare’s family has complained that he developed minor complications after the second dose.

Waghmare’s son Digambar said that his father developed a rash on the body after the second dose along with mild fever and anxiety, reported Times of India.

“We took him to the state health centre at Partur, where he was given some medication. The lapse on the part of the health machinery came to notice only a few days ago when I saw his two vaccination certificates,” the 29-year-old, who runs a hair-cutting salon, was quoted as saying.

“My father is illiterate and I’m also not much educated. It was the duty of the health authorities present at the vaccination centre to ensure that my father got the same vaccine doses,” said Digambar.

Waghmare is reportedly a heart patient who had undergone a bypass surgery a couple of years ago.

His family took up the issue with the health authorities at the taluka level.

An enquiry has been ordered in the matter, informed Swapnil Lale, deputy director of health, Aurangabad division.

“Whether Waghmare’s incident can be considered under the category of Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) can be decided only after the inquiry report is submitted,” Lale was quoted by TOI.

Waghmare’s case has become a subject of curiosity among health experts. His condition is being monitored.

