Vaishno Devi

Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Vande Bharat train services between New Delhi-Katra to resume soon

The Centre has recently asserted that pilgrims from across the country planning visits during Navratri festival will be able to do so.

Good news for Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Vande Bharat train services between New Delhi-Katra to resume soon

In Unlock 5, while all economic activities are being normalised in a graded manner, the service of the Indian Railways is also slowly returning to track. The Centre has recently asserted that pilgrims from across the country planning visits during Navratri festival will be able to do so.

Along with special trains, Indian Railways have decided to restore their railway services connected to religious places. Meanwhile, for the devotees of Goddess Vaishno Devi, the Centre has assured good news.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on October 8 said that the Vande Bharat Express train service from New Delhi to Katra will be restored soon. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Singh said that there was a discussion with Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on restoring train service to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir before Navratri.

Singh tweeted, "Discussed with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Vande Bharat Express train from Delhi to Katra Vaishno Devi to resume soon. This should be a reassuring piece of information for pilgrims from across the country planning a visit to Holy shrine during Navratri festival."

Minister of State for Personnel, Singh, is a Lok Sabha MP from Udhampur seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic across the country, rail services were disrupted in March, which are now being restored in a phased manner.

Vaishno DeviNavratri festivalvande bharat train
