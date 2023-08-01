'Vajpayee Also Spoke On Gujarat Riots': Congress Adamant On PM Modi's Response On Manipur

New Delhi: The Parliament witnessed a government-Opposition standoff over the Manipur issue on Tuesday, with senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh drawing a parallel between the present situation and the Gujarat riots of 2002. Amidst the demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the violence in Manipur, Ramesh cited past events to justify the Opposition's stance.

Rajya Sabha's Past Discussion On Gujarat Riots





On May 6, 2002, the Rajya Sabha held a discussion on the Gujarat riots. Then Congress MP Arjun Singh expressed the House's deep sense of anguish over the prolonged violence, loss of lives, and extensive property damage. The House urged the Central Government to effectively intervene under Article 355 of the Constitution to protect citizens' lives and properties and provide relief and rehabilitation to the victims.

Opposition Insists On PM Modi's Presence For Discussion

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal remained adamant in demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in Parliament on the Manipur situation. Venugopal emphasized that the members of the Opposition alliance — INDIA — were prepared for a discussion on Manipur but only if the Prime Minister was present.

PM's Brief Statement And Opposition's Unyielding Demand

Prior to the Monsoon Session on July 20, PM Modi briefly condemned the viral video depicting the alleged stripping and parading of two women in Manipur. However, the Opposition has been demanding a comprehensive statement from the Prime Minister since the start of the session. Venugopal criticized PM Modi's short response, calling for more substantial engagement in Parliament regarding the serious issue in Manipur.

Government's Agreement For Discussion And The Deadlock

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that the government was ready to discuss the Manipur violence in Parliament, but the Opposition was preventing the discussion under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu to raise the Manipur issue. Kharge led a delegation of 21-floor leaders from the INDIA alliance in the meeting with the President.

Despite the impasse, the Opposition remains firm in their demand for PM Modi's presence and statement in Parliament to address the critical situation in Manipur.