In a stark contrast to his heroic efforts, rat miner Wakil Hasan, known for his critical role in the rescue of 41 laborers from the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand, found himself and his family without a home after their house in Delhi was demolished in an encroachment removal drive by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Forced onto the Streets

Following the demolition, Hasan, alongside his wife and two children, was compelled to live on the sidewalk. The family's predicament paints a grim picture of displacement and hardship in the face of bureaucratic actions. Despite being offered temporary housing by the DDA, Hasan refused, highlighting a deeper issue of dignity and justice.

DDA On Vakil Hasan House Demolition

The DDA defended its actions, stating the demolition was part of a regular campaign against encroachment and unauthorized constructions. They emphasized that the operation was not targeted at any individual, including Hasan, whose home was previously identified and removed for encroachment in 2016, only for him to reclaim it in 2017.

Community Support and Promises

The community and political figures have rallied in support of Hasan and his family. News outlets showcased the dire situation, prompting responses from local politicians. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari assured legal resolution and housing under the PMAY, while Delhi's LG and DDA Chairman VK Saxena promised swift compensation and housing, recognizing Hasan's significant contributions.

Vakil Hasan Continues Fight for Justice

As Hasan and his family navigate through this challenging time, their situation sheds light on the complexities of urban development, encroachment, and the human cost of administrative decisions. The community's support underscores the respect and gratitude for Hasan's heroism, as authorities scramble to rectify the consequences of their actions.